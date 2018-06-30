Vatican’s Nazi German Fourth Reich established under the guise of the European Union

A US Military Intelligence report known as the Red House Report (EW-Pa 128), is a detailed account of a secret meeting at the Maison Rouge Hotel in Strasbourg on August 10, 1944. There, Nazi officials ordered an elite group of German industrialists to plan for Germany’s post-war recovery, prepare for the Nazis’ return to power and work for a ‘strong German empire’.

The industrialists gathered at the Maison Rouge Hotel waited expectantly as SS Obergruppenfuhrer Dr Scheid began the meeting. Scheid held one of the highest ranks in the SS, equivalent to Lieutenant General. He cut an imposing figure in his tailored grey-green uniform and high, peaked cap with silver braiding. Guards were posted outside and the room had been searched for microphones.

There was a sharp intake of breath as he began to speak. German industry must realise that the war cannot be won, he declared. ‘It must take steps in preparation for a post-war commercial campaign.’ Such defeatist talk was treasonous – enough to earn a visit to the Gestapo’s cellars, followed by a one-way trip to a concentration camp

But Scheid had been given special licence to speak the truth – the future of the Reich was at stake. He ordered the industrialists to ‘make contacts and alliances with foreign firms, but this must be done individually and without attracting any suspicion’.

The industrialists were to borrow substantial sums from foreign countries after the war.

They were especially to exploit the finances of those German firms that had already been used as fronts for economic penetration abroad, said Scheid, citing the American partners of the steel giant Krupp as well as Zeiss, Leica and the Hamburg-America Line shipping company.

As the industrialists left a handful of them were ushered into another room for another meeting, one that only the elite of the elite would take part in.

In this separate meeting a three-stage plan was laid out that they believed would see the establishment of the Fourth Reich.

In stage one, the industrialists were to ‘prepare themselves to finance the Nazi Party, which would be forced to go underground as a Maquis’, using the term for the French resistance.

Stage two would see the government allocating large sums to German industrialists to establish a ‘secure post-war foundation in foreign countries’, while ‘existing financial reserves must be placed at the disposal of the party so that a strong German empire can be created after the defeat’.

In stage three, German businesses would set up a ‘sleeper’ network of agents abroad through front companies, which were to be covers for military research and intelligence, until the Nazis returned to power.

All three stages have now been implemented, thanks to a number of German and foreign industrialists and bankers. One such person was banking titan Hermann Abs, who joined the board of Deutsche Bank during the rise of Nazis, and who also sat on the supervisory board of I.G. Farben, the company that made the Zyklon B gas used to kill concentration camp victims. “Abs was put in charge of allocating Marshall Aid – reconstruction funds – to German industry. By 1948 he was effectively managing Germany’s economic recovery,” writes author Adam Lebor.

“Crucially, Abs was also a member of the European League for Economic Co-operation, an elite intellectual pressure group set up in 1946. The league was dedicated to the establishment of a common market, the precursor of the European Union.”

The European League for Economic Co-operation developed policies for European integration that almost mirrored those proposed by Nazis just years previously.

In his book “Europe’s Full Circle,” Rodney Atkinson provides a list of policies proposed by Nazis and their similarity to today’s European Union (listed in bold letters).

* Europaische Wirtshaftsgemeinschaft – European Economic Community

* European Currency System – European Exchange Rate Mechanism

* Europabank (Berlin) – European Central Bank (Frankfurt)

* European Regional Principle – Committee of the Regions

* Common Labour Policy – Social Chapter

* Economic and Trading Agreements – Single Market

The Fourth Reich those Nazi industrialists foresaw has, in some part at least, has come to pass.

Today’s drive towards a European federal state is inexorably tangled up with the plans of the SS and German industrialists for a Fourth Reich – an economic rather than military imperium.”

Nazism and the EU have some very disturbing parallels. Indeed, the two are fundamentally intertwined and the origins of the EU can be traced directly back to the Nazis. No wonder therefore that years later, the march towards a federal European superstate with a centrally planned economy run by unelected bureaucrats is coming to fruition.

The foundations for the EU and ultimately the Euro single currency were laid by the secretive Bilderberg Group in the mid-1950’s. Bilderberg’s own leaked documents prove that the agenda to create a European common market and a single currency were formulated by Bilderberg in 1955. One of the group’s principle founders was H. Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands, a former Nazi SS officer.

But the ideological framework for the European Union goes back even further, to the 1940’s when top Nazi economists and academics outlined the plan for a single European economic community, an agenda that was duly followed after the end of the second world war.

In his 1940 book The European Community, Nazi Economics Minister and war criminal Walther Funk wrote about the need to create a “Central European Union” and “European Economic Area” and for fixed exchange rates, stating “No nation in Europe can achieve on its own the highest level of economic freedom which is compatible with all social requirements…The formation of very large economic areas follows a natural law of development….interstate agreements in Europe will control [economic forces generally]…There must be a readiness to subordinate one’s own interests in certain cases to those of [the EC].”

How different is Funk’s call for governments to subordinate their economic interests to those of Europe compared with current EU leaders’ insistence that EU member states should be forced to “institute structural reforms under pain of financial sanctions”? The similarity is frightening.

Funk’s co-authors echoed his sentiments. Nazi academic Heinrich Hunke wrote, “Classic national economy..is dead…community of fate which is the European economy…fate and extent of European co-operation depends on a new unity economic plan”.

A “new unity economic plan,” this is precisely what France and Germany are proposing – centralized financial control over the economies of Europe ruled by Brussels (headquarters of the new Nazi SS Fourth Reich called NATO).

Fellow Nazi Gustav Koenig observed, “We have a real European Community task before us…I am convinced that this Community effort will last beyond the end of the war.”

In 1940, Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels ordered the creation of the “large-scale economic unification of Europe,” believing that “in fifty years’ time people would no longer think in terms of countries.” Today, the Nazi European Union has been established.

The corporate owned media perpetuates the myth that the danger of the Third Reich purportedly ended in 1945 with flimsily documented events like Hitler’s death; Germany’s capitulation and subsequent partition for 44 years; the capture of the Nazi regime’s surviving leaders and their suicides or imprisonment or execution after the Nuremberg trials; and the decades-long search for Nazi escapees.

Just take a quick look around the Internet and you will find clear evidence of the Nazis’ survival. These include the insidious “Operation Paperclip” in which Nazi scientists were secreted away and the Gestapo who created the CIA and the “Boys from Brazil” secret defection of Nazis to South America.

The Third Reich was defeated militarily, but powerful Nazi-era bankers, industrialists and civil servants, reborn as democrats, soon prospered in the new West Germany. There they worked for a new cause: European economic and political integration – in other words the European Union that has now conquered Europe. Now that Europe is conquered and the armed forces of the assimilated countries are now under the control of the Nazi EU, their military called NATO is now massing, once again, along the Russian border.